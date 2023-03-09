Reviewing Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) & AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) and Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.3% of AGF Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Canaccord Genuity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AGF Management and Canaccord Genuity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGF Management N/A N/A N/A Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

AGF Management pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. Canaccord Genuity Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. AGF Management pays out 154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canaccord Genuity Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares AGF Management and Canaccord Genuity Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGF Management N/A N/A N/A $0.70 9.55 Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A $0.78 10.51

AGF Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaccord Genuity Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AGF Management and Canaccord Genuity Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGF Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 Canaccord Genuity Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

AGF Management currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Canaccord Genuity Group has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.93%. Given Canaccord Genuity Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canaccord Genuity Group is more favorable than AGF Management.

Summary

Canaccord Genuity Group beats AGF Management on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its products include a diversified mutual funds, mutual fund wrap programs, and pooled funds. The company was founded by C. Warren Goldring and Allan Manford in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries. The Company’s wealth management division has Investment Advisors (IA) and professionals in Canada, the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Capital Markets segment provides institutional and corporate client’s investment banking, merger and acquisition, research, sales and trading services with capabilities in North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

