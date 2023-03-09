REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Raised to $11.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 14.06% from the stock’s current price.

REVG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.80. 225,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,435. The company has a market cap of $765.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in REV Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in REV Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

