REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

REV Group has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Up 2.2 %

REVG opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $759.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.38 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of REV Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

About REV Group

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.