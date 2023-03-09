Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $323.44

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 323.44 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 325 ($3.91). Restore shares last traded at GBX 325 ($3.91), with a volume of 273,023 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RST shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Restore from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 450 ($5.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.09) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 323.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 358.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £442.25 million, a PE ratio of 2,285.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

