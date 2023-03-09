ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.10% of ResMed worth $3,549,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $214.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.04. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,338,477 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

