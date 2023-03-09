Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $89.54 Million

Request (REQ) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $89.54 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00036714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022778 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00224338 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,659.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09362059 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,480,703.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

