Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $129.24. The company had a trading volume of 250,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading

