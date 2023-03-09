Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Insider Paul Arndt Buys 17,222 Shares

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL – Get Rating) insider Paul Arndt purchased 17,222 shares of Regis Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.74 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,966.28 ($20,111.60).
Paul Arndt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Paul Arndt bought 9,273 shares of Regis Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,856.83 ($10,642.17).
Regis Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.02.
About Regis Resources
Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.
