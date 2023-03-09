ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $6.09 million and $2,594.38 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00372256 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00028073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016500 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017701 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

