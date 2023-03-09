Record plc (LON:REC) Insider Neil Record Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) insider Neil Record sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £1,840,000 ($2,212,602.21).

Record Price Performance

Record stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 91.80 ($1.10). 33,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,962. The company has a market cap of £182.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,525.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Record plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.57.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

