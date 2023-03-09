Record plc (LON:REC) Insider Neil Record Sells 2,000,000 Shares

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating) insider Neil Record sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £1,840,000 ($2,212,602.21).
Record Price Performance
Record stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 91.80 ($1.10). 33,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,962. The company has a market cap of £182.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1,525.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Record plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.57.
Record Company Profile
Read More
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.