Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DigitalOcean (DOCN)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ: DOCN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/21/2023 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – DigitalOcean had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $42.00.

1/17/2023 – DigitalOcean was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2023 – DigitalOcean had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DOCN traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 2,156,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,701. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,001.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,662,941.98. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $1,361,393.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,864,001.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,657 shares of company stock worth $5,721,028 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,742,000 after purchasing an additional 966,755 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 686,011 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 779,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after acquiring an additional 481,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 398,812 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

