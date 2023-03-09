Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $83.96, but opened at $81.71. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 78,862 shares.

Specifically, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $71,725.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,567.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $2,122,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $71,725.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,567.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,692 shares of company stock worth $7,636,059 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78,439 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 420,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

