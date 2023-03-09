Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Insider Dawn Carter Bir Sells 54,954 Shares

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) insider Dawn Carter Bir sold 54,954 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $4,921,680.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dawn Carter Bir also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Dawn Carter Bir sold 2,166 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $191,149.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $83.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.27. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading

