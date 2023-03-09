Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 13,863,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 12,033,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

