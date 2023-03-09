Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,596. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

