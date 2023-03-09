Raymond James Increases Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $155.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLH. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

CLH stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $138.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,760 shares of company stock worth $3,858,515. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $66,014,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,267,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after acquiring an additional 286,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

