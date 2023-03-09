Raymond James Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s current price.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

LIF stock traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.41. 274,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,750. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.95.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

