Raymond James Cuts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s current price.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance
LIF stock traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.41. 274,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,750. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.95.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Recommended Stories
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.