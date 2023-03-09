Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 8,300 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $32,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MTD traded up $8.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,498.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,510.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,372.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

