Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 7,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.16% of Kroger worth $50,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $71,410,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,662,000 after acquiring an additional 946,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Kroger by 175.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock remained flat at $47.45 during trading on Thursday. 1,146,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

