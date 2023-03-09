Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 62,200 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.1% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $190,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,306,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $265.20. 319,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.51. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.