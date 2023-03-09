Railway Pension Investments Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Rollins were worth $19,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $35.29. 145,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,886. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

