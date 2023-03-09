Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 7,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $226,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.15. The company had a trading volume of 581,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,458. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $160.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.33.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

