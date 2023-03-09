Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 31,200 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of CVS Health worth $157,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 398,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 282,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $2,537,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $109.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

