Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.19% of W.W. Grainger worth $45,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.88.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.1 %

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $701.15. The stock had a trading volume of 24,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,998. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

