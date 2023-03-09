Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $75.54 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 314,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $75,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of DG stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $218.70. The stock had a trading volume of 257,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.
Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.
