Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $71.91 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.12% of Humana worth $71,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $488.50. 169,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.91 and its 200-day moving average is $507.83. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.87 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock worth $21,495,922. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

