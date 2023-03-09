Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.27% of HP worth $68,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after acquiring an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,150,000 after buying an additional 340,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $121,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,079 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $28.40. 921,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,533,077.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 54,115 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,533,077.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,164 shares of company stock worth $4,149,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

