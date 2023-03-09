Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,600 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $153,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.08. The company had a trading volume of 594,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,691. The stock has a market cap of $238.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

