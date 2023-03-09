Railway Pension Investments Ltd Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,112 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $108,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $486.50. The stock had a trading volume of 282,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,956. The firm has a market cap of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,466 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.