Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 5,200 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Otis Worldwide worth $39,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 203.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.55. 541,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,020. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.32. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

