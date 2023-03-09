Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 3,800 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.39% of Molina Healthcare worth $75,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.64.

NYSE:MOH traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $269.00. 56,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.15 and its 200-day moving average is $324.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

