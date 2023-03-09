Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $61,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in General Mills by 49.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 105,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in General Mills by 98.1% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,991.8% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

General Mills Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.