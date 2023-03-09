Radicle (RAD) Trading 17% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radicle (RAD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $79.17 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00007542 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001953 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00429927 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.53 or 0.29060219 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000093 BTC.
Radicle Profile
Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
