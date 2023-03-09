QUINT Reaches One Day Volume of $1.93 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00005542 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. QUINT has a total market cap of $962.55 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

