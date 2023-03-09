QuarkChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $52.36 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $52.36 million and $2.37 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.40 or 0.00431205 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.45 or 0.29146644 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.