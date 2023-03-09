QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

