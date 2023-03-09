Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5,601.19 and $181,724.15 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00037358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00222983 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,621.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,970.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.