Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.15 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $18.15 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

NASDAQ XM opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. The company had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualtrics International news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 130,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $2,086,129.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,443,802 shares in the company, valued at $182,757,517.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 969,324 shares of company stock worth $15,899,273. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

