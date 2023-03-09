QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of QCR worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of QCR by 86.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 523.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. QCR had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John H. Anderson bought 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,262.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,477.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,417 shares of company stock worth $117,380 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

