Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden Sells 17,004 Shares

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) COO John E. Breeden sold 17,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $544,978.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,276,768.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Q2 from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.