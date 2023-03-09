Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issued By Northland Capmk

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for inTEST in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities started coverage on inTEST in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on inTEST in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

inTEST Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. inTEST has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $176.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.92.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in inTEST by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in inTEST by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in inTEST by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in inTEST by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

