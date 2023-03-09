Putnam Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 99,128 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BRO opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.