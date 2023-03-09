Putnam Investments LLC Buys 9,035 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

