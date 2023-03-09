PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $26.73

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.73, but opened at $28.92. PureTech Health shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 1,654 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PureTech Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PureTech Health by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

