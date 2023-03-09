Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($79.79) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PUM. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €53.66 ($57.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €82.12 ($87.36). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.44.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

