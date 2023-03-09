Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 999,895 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,246,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 999,895 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $90,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 149,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 638,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.81. 12,880,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,951,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

