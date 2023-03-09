Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,973 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $58,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 886.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Castellan Group lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 5,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.43.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $480.50. 356,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,666. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.