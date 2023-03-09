Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $102,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.75. The company has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.