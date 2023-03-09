Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $66.24 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570,460 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,294 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Intel worth $66,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $26.72. 26,105,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,399,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $110.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

