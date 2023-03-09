Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $138.19 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.6% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $138,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,466. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $487.75. 488,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $489.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.79. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

